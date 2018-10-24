| by Jack Landau |

The Daniels Corporation’s The Wyatt will be the next high-rise condominium development to complete construction as part of the rebuild of Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. Designed by KPMB Architects and the IBI Group, the 27-storey has been under construction at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Sumach since early 2017 and is now approaching its final height of 89 metres.

Looking southeast to The Wyatt, image by Forum contributor skycandy

When we last checked in on the tower's rise back in July, work was underway on the 12th floor, and the first signs of exterior cladding were evident for the building's townhomes at the south end of the podium. In the months since, The Wyatt has more than doubled in height, with forming currently underway for the 26th and second-last residential level.

Looking south to The Wyatt, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Once the remaining 26th floor is poured, work will move on to forming the 27th and final residential floor, followed by the mechanical penthouse that will bring the tower to its final height.

Looking north to The Wyatt, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation has also made significant progress in the months since our last update, most notably on the building's sleek block-long 5-storey podium. The podium's shifted upper and lower sections have respectively been clad in dark and light window wall cladding treatments, articulating the podium through contrasting volumes. Above the podium's east end, the first finishes are also apparent for the tower volume. The Wyatt's tower floors are being enclosed in a window wall cladding with glazing and white spandrel framed in white mullions.

Looking northeast to The Wyatt, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The townhomes at the south side of the podium were the first part of the development to be clad, and the dark window wall panels we first saw in the summer have since been joined by brick, now offering a better idea of how this frontage will look once construction wraps up.

Townhome and tower cladding at The Wyatt, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Upon completion, The Wyatt will introduce 342 residential units plus retail space at-grade to Dundas Street East.

The Wyatt, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field at the bottom of this page.