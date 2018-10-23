| by Jack Landau |

A major construction milestone has been reached at the Mississauga site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, where the 43-storey first phase in a two-tower Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium complex from The Daniels Corporation has reached ground level. With the first elements of the ground floor underway, the ascent of Mississauga's next skyline addition has begun at the Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive intersection.

Construction at Daniels' Wesley Tower, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Construction commenced almost exactly one year ago with the arrival of shoring rigs marking the start of work, creating the earth retention needed in support of the excavation to follow. This excavation would continue into March, paving the way for the installation of a tower crane in April. This crane and a second that would follow a few weeks later helped start the forming of the complex's four-level underground garage, a task started in May and now nearing completion.

Construction at Daniels' Wesley Tower, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Roughly five months of forming has produced the bulk of the parking garage, and only a section at the site's northeast end remains open to the elements, soon to be covered by the remaining ground level to be poured. This open-top view reveals that almost all of the P1 level's columns and walls are in place, also offering a glimpse at the parking ramp leading to the garage's lower levels.

View into Wesley Tower's P1 level, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The podium's imminent climb above grade will contribute to a growing streetwall along a particularly urban stretch of Confederation Parkway, lined with wide sidewalks and street-fronting retail. Once complete, Wesley Tower's podium will help add to the walkability with its own street-fronting retail spaces depicted in the rendering below.

Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the Wesley Tower, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.