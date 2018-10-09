| by Craig White |

A fairly quiet long weekend Toronto-news-wise keeps the spotlight mostly on the upcoming election, with a new promise regarding underused municipal golf courses, and more…

Opinion | Should the eastern Gardiner Expressway be torn down? Yes (Toronto Star)

Jennifer Keesmaat wants to transform city-owned golf courses into public spaces (Toronto Star)

Public safety, policing and racism at the forefront of fight for single council seat in Toronto’s Humber River-Black Creek riding (Globe and Mail)

What happened to Seth Rogen's voice? TTC stopped playing divisive transit PSAs after just one month (National Post)

New FoodReach online portal helps agencies access food for clients (Inside Toronto)

Doorman known as 'Mayor of Bloor Street' passes away (CityNews)

New car-share company launching in Toronto following controversy over city restriction (CBC News)

Less Than a Month Before the New Central Library Opens its Doors (Calgary)

An Exclusive First Look at The Wedge on Jasper Avenue (Edmonton)

Freemason-Inspired The Beverley Coming Soon to New Westminster (Vancouver)