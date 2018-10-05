| by Craig White |

The SidewalkToronto plan is back in the news as the Toronto election continues to dominate. Down the 401, the new end of the 401 is getting a while lot closer to realty.

Keesmaat vows to push for surtax on luxury homes to help residents achieve home ownership (Toronto Star)

Tech expert resigns from advisory panel on Sidewalk Toronto over data ownership concerns (Toronto Star)

Toronto ready for upcoming election despite recent controversy over council size: city clerk (Globe and Mail)

A literal top-down model for expandable home construction by Dave LeBlanc (Globe and Mail)

Brampton comes alive: A big, bold vision for remaking the suburbs by Alex Bozikovic (Globe and Mail)

Google's first urban development project — on Toronto’s waterfront — is raising privacy worries (National Post)

Partial TTC subway closure planned for Thanksgiving weekend (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Gordie Howe International Bridge Reaches Important Milestone (Windsor-Detroit)

Cube to Bring Office-to-Residential Conversion to the Beltline (Calgary)

MacLaren Takes Pole Position as Progress Continues (Edmonton)



