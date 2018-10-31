| by Jack Landau |

First Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle to be ready in November, Bombardier says; New road safety campaign ‘Art of Distraction’ launches in Toronto; New road safety campaign ‘Art of Distraction’ launches in Toronto; and more news:

First Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle to be ready in November, Bombardier says (Toronto Star)

New road safety campaign ‘Art of Distraction’ launches in Toronto (Globe and Mail)

A sinkhole swallowed a TTC car — and it has experts flagging the city’s aging pipes (Toronto Star)

Why the TTC is flooded with noise complaints from residents along Bloor-Danforth line (CBC News)

Artscape’s latest creative hub demonstrates a friendly relationship between culture and capital (Globe and Mail)

Inside OCAD’s new business innovation studio, with colourful wall nooks and a top-notch coffee bar (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Bid to Reopen Portage and Main to Pedestrians Meets Chilly Reception (Winnipeg)

Construction Imminent for Inglewood's Irvine (Calgary)

Progress Continues at PortLiving's Midtown Modern (Vancouver)

Hollowed Out Brighton Block Ready to Rise Anew (Edmonton)