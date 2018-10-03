| by Craig White |

Housing news and Toronto election news are dominating headlines in the Greater Toronto Area today.

Toronto’s housing market sees a shift to mid-rise development (Globe and Mail)

Toronto should build housing to fight homelessness, says U.S health expert (Toronto Star)

Years-old golf cart pulled from Lake Ontario as part of major cleanup near Toronto Islands (Globe and Mail)

Edward Keenan: Why Jennifer Keesmaat’s Gardiner teardown pitch is key to her campaign (Toronto Star)

Relief over trade deal gives way to concern in real estate market over rate hikes (Globe and Mail)

Started from the bottom: Drake building huge Toronto mansion (CTV News)

Real estate market continuing to adjust to sluggish start (CityNews)

Contributed Etobicoke Wellness Centre a showcase of what's yet to come (Toronto.com)

Toronto councillor blasted for 'incredibly misleading' election robocalls (CBC News)

Tour Saint-Gobain Awaiting its Cap (Paris)

Beautiful Rooftop Garden at Vancouver Public Library Opened to Public (Vancouver)