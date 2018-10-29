| by Jack Landau |

Every night, an army of workers descends on the subway lines. It’s dangerous work that’s claimed 3 lives since 2007 (Toronto Star)

New Toronto courthouse will increase risk of gang violence downtown (Toronto Star)

York University will push ahead with Markham campus despite funding cancellation (Globe and Mail)

Historical ‘Loblaw’ house for sale in Etobicoke (Toronto Star)

Vandyk Group will match funds to open Etobicoke's first food co-op (Inside Toronto)

King St. billboard pushes people off the sidewalk (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Royalmount Mega Development Coming Soon to Mount Royal (Montreal)

Brio Continues to Rise (Calgary)

Big Changes Coming to Columbia Avenue (Edmonton)

First Floor is Taking Shape at 3365 Commercial Drive (Vancouver)