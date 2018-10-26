| by Jack Landau |

Low turnout in the municipal election is heartbreaking; Condo prices are rising more quickly than house prices in Toronto; Gord Perks vows to fight for Parkdale-High Park on Toronto council; and more news:

Shawn Micallef: Low turnout in the municipal election is heartbreaking (Toronto Star)

Price gap between Toronto’s detached homes and condos narrows (Globe and Mail)

Condo prices are rising more quickly than house prices in Toronto (Toronto Star)

Gord Perks vows to fight for Parkdale-High Park on Toronto council (Toronto.com)

2,773 applicants, 75 units: Inside Toronto’s affordable housing lottery (Toronto Star)

Post-election tips for Toronto voters:'The responsibility doesn’t end once our votes have been cast,' writes Dai Williams (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Homewood Hilton Reaches Structural Completion (Chicago)

MacKimmie Tower Re-Clad Imminent (Calgary)

Pre-Fab Vermillion Rising Fast in Queen Mary Park (Edmonton)

Progress Continues at The Regent at King Edward (Vancouver)