| by Jack Landau |

Parkdale group seeks commitments from developers on affordable housing, rent increases; York U calls ‘urgent meeting’ to save planned campus after Tories axe funding; Toronto-Danforth councillor anticipates challenges in new larger ward; and more news:

Parkdale group seeks commitments from developers on affordable housing, rent increases (Toronto Star)

John Tory’s Toronto election victory proves that bland still works (Globe and Mail)

York U calls ‘urgent meeting’ to save planned campus after Tories axe funding (Toronto Star)

Weston couple's garage showcases a mural the community can enjoy (Inside Toronto)

Liberal incumbent to leave Toronto-area seat, setting up rare GTA opening for Tories (Global News)

Toronto-Danforth councillor anticipates challenges in new larger ward (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Finishing Touches Underway at Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum (Miami)

West Village Towers Rising Fast (Calgary)

Construction Continues at 121 West (Edmonton)

Gold House Towers Top Off in Burnaby (Vancouver)