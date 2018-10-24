| by Jack Landau |

Tory confident favourable Toronto ward results will make it easier to pass his agenda (Globe and Mail)

Toronto voters shake up TTC board as four members defeated (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford government cancels funding for three new GTA university campuses (Globe and Mail)

Online voting causes headaches in 51 Ontario cities and towns (Toronto Star)

Meet the new Toronto Council, same as the old Toronto Council (Globe and Mail)

Five major takeaways from yesterday’s municipal elections (Toronto Life)

World's Tallest Residential Building Launches Sales in NYC (New York)

The MacLaren Speeding Towards Finish Line (Edmonton)

Marda Loop Construction Roundup (Calgary)

Public Open House Held for 1102-1138 East Georgia Street Proposal (Vancouver)