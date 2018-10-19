| by Jack Landau |

Waterfront Toronto, advisory panel want Quayside master plan delayed; 16 candidates vying to represent Toronto’s Beaches-East York ward; The biggest campaign promises made by John Tory and Jennifer Keesmaat; and more news:

Waterfront Toronto, advisory panel want Quayside master plan delayed (Toronto Star)

16 candidates vying to represent Toronto’s Beaches-East York ward (Globe and Mail)

People continue to be sitting ducks on Lake Shore Blvd. traffic island (Toronto Star)

The biggest campaign promises made by John Tory and Jennifer Keesmaat (Toronto Life)

Lack of progress on road safety becomes a Toronto ballot-box issue (Globe and Mail)

Fewer children walking to school, Metrolinx report finds (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Albion at Oak Park Continues to Rise (Chicago)

The Hat Approaching Structural Completion (Calgary)

Augustana Church Redevelopment Moving Towards Grade (Edmonton)