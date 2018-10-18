| by Jack Landau |

Sidewalk Labs will be a ‘catalyst’ for other innovations in Quayside; The missing middle in Toronto’s housing debate; Incumbent Gord Perks under fire during Ward 4 debate in Parkdale; and more news:

Sidewalk Labs will be a ‘catalyst’ for other innovations in Quayside, CEO says (Toronto Star)

The missing middle in Toronto’s housing debate (Globe and Mail)

Where Have All The Riders Gone? (Steve Munro)

Incumbent Gord Perks under fire during Ward 4 debate in Parkdale (Inside Toronto)

An ex-homeless man could be Oshawa’s next mayor. Here’s a look at 3 fascinating GTA election races (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: John Tory is offering Toronto voters four more years of John Tory — take it or leave it (National Post)

Chris Selley: Jennifer Keesmaat says she’s not a politician, but Toronto mayoral race has turned her into one (National Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Airport Metro Connector Station Coming Soon to LAX (Los Angeles)

Excavation Underway at 601 West Hastings (Vancouver)

Glazing Progresses as Telus Sky Continues its Ascent (Calgary)

HSBC Bank Place Stripped Back Ahead of Revitalization (Edmonton)