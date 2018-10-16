| by Craig White |

It's all Toronto election news today as next week's vote draws closer:

Tight incumbent races in Ward 12, Ward 20 as election draws closer: poll (CTV News)

Sidewalk Labs unveils draft data and privacy plans for high tech Toronto project (CityNews)

Candidates outline visions for troubled Toronto Centre ward in municipal election (Globe and Mail)

Mayoral forum on affordable housing derailed by gate-crashing candidates, shouting (Toronto Star)

Ford nephew squares off with family ally for seat on premier's downsized Toronto council (National Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Wolf Point East Continues to Rise (Chicago)

Brio on the Rise in Brentwood Village (Calgary)

AHS Releases New Renderings for CapitalCare Norwood Expansion (Edmonton)

Progress Continues at The Amazing Brentwood (Vancouver)