Transportation stories, road safety, real estate, and the election dominate today's Toronto news
The Architourist: Killing Toronto’s modernist architecture by bits and pieces (Globe and Mail)
Vote Compass: Toronto's biggest election issue: getting around this busy city (CBC News)
Is it better to raise kids in the suburbs or downtown? Neither — and that’s a problem for all of us (Toronto Star)
Condo buyer’s guide: How to get into a hot real estate market without getting burned (Globe and Mail)
Uxbridge construction project endangers snapping turtles' love nest (CBC News)
All of Toronto is getting older, but it’s tougher to age in the suburbs (Toronto Star)
Doubt, confusion hang over Toronto Mayor Tory’s SmartTrack transit plan (Globe and Mail)
As injuries, deaths rise on Toronto roads, advocates calling for change this election (CBC News)
Opinion | Consider the future of Toronto’s green spaces as you consider your vote (Toronto Star)
Outgoing councillors weigh in on what's at stake in Ward 19 Beaches East York (CBC News)
People used to move to the suburbs to save money. Now, nearly every corner of Toronto has downtown rent (Toronto Star)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Beaux-Arts Office Block Replaced by Woods Bagot-Designed Rental Tower (New York)
Latest Green Line LRT Tunnelling Proposal a Real Bore (Calgary)
Bold Properties Makes a Statement with Red-Emblazoned Synchro (Vancouver)