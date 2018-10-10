| by Craig White |

Toronto election issues and the opening of advance polls mark the day today, with other news, events, and opportunities to explore from around the city adding to the mix.

Advance polls for Toronto’s election open today. Here’s what you need to know (Toronto Star)

Comparing Toronto’s Luxury Retail Areas and Offerings to Chicago (Retail Insider)

Toronto mayoral candidates debate housing, business and transportation (Toronto Star)

Toronto election 2018: What is going on? A guide (Globe and Mal)

Ward 3 candidate threatened with defamation lawsuit after tweeting CBC report (CBC News)

TTC's move to activate external cameras on buses, streetcars worries privacy advocate (CBC News)

Jennifer Keesmaat puts support behind original 'Transform Yonge' project (CTV News)

5 fresh facts about Scarborough's expanding Walk of Fame (Inside Toronto)

Humber River historical walk to mark 64th anniversary of hurricane Hazel (Inside Toronto)

Toronto’s climate plan in need of more funding: advocacy group (CityNews)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hoxton Hotel Coming Together in Fulton Market (Chicago)

West Block Gaining Ground in Glenora (Edmonton)

12-Storey Olympic Station Coming Soon to False Creek (Vancouver)



