| by Craig White |

Just over two months ago, we checked in on three developments that are helping to transform Queen Street east of the Don River from a slightly sleepy strip into one that feels like it's just been rediscovered. Two of those projects are near Queen's intersection wth Logan, one on either side of it. We'll start with the furthest east, and move towards the river.

First up is The Daniels Corporation's Logan Residences. Topped off a few months ago, the crane for the six-storey Giovanni A. Tassone Architects-designed development is now gone, and work on the building at 899 Queen East has shifted to plumbing and cabling, and on sealing it in against the elements so that drywall installation can start.

Looking southeast to Logan Residences, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

When the Logan Residences is complete in 2019—a boutique building with just 59 suites plus retail on the ground floor—it should look like this:

Looking southwest to Logan Residences, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Just down the road a block to the west is the OFFICEArchitecture-designed 875 Queen East for Harhay Developments. Heading for 7 storeys in height, 875 still has its crane as forming of the fifth floor at the west end, and sixth floor at the east end is underway. While its ground floor still awaits glass (this level will be mostly retail, like at Logan Residences), its second level now has many of its windows in.

Looking southeast to 875 Queen East, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

Filling the whole south side of Queen between Logan and Booth avenues, when 875 Queen East is completed in 2019 it will bring 122 new suites to the neighbourhood. The building will also be the new home of the Red Door Family Shelter, a community organization that provides emergency housing to low income families. Formerly housed in the Woodgreen Church which was on this site, the shelter will be incorporated into the south side of the redevelopment and accessed from the project's Booth Avenue frontage.

Looking southeast to 875 Queen East, image courtesy of Harhay Developments

Several locks further west, and between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, is Riverside Square. Much larger than the first two projects, this one is replacing multiple properties including a car dealership and a warehouse, and Streetcar Developments and Dream Unlimited are building it over multiple phases with different architects.

Looking southeast to one of Riverside Square's first phase buildings, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

Phase one includes buildings on the south half of the site, which will look out over Eastern Avenue but be accessed by a new road from Queen Street. Two condo towers are included in the phase, plus a long, low mid-rise building. The more complete of the two condos is the topped-off and clad 14-storey tower above, while the 20-storey tower and mid-rises below are still rising. RAW Design is the architect of this phase.

Looking southwest to Riverside Square's larger first phase buildings, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

The mid-rise podium style buildings (separated by an east-west street running between them) besides condos on the upper levels, will also include new car dealerships in the lower levels, as seen in the rendering below. There are 558 suites coming in the two buildings of the first phase.

Looking northeast towards the first phase buildings at Riverside Square, image courtesy of Streetcar Developments

We'll be back wth more as work advances on these buildings. For more detail of what's coming to these spots, check out our database files for each project, linked below.