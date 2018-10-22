| by Marcus Mitanis |

An unquenchable demand for new housing is powering the rapid intensification of Toronto, and despite thousands of residential units coming online each year, housing prices continue on an upward trajectory. While cranes paint the downtown skyline, an even more pronounced transformation is taking place to the west, where one of Etobicoke's busiest corridors is quickly shedding its suburban skin.

Video overview of the property at 1306-1310 The Queensway, courtesy of CBRE Limited

Thanks in large part to City Council's adoption of an Avenues Study in 2003, the built form along The Queensway from Kipling Avenue to Mimico Creek is maturing. Low-rise commercial and light industrial buildings sitting on lots that now benefit from the more generous height and density provisions contained within the bylaw have proven to be prime candidates for redevelopment. Loggia Condos at Islington Avenue and The Queensway would portend the corridor's densification over a decade ago, with recent projects like Hive and IQ Condos ushering in a new generation of urbanization.

Contextual overview of 1306-1310 The Queensway, image courtesy of CBRE Limited

One such development site ready for a makeover sits at the northwest corner of Kipling Avenue and The Queensway, occupied by the Audi Queensway car dealership for the last 60 years. Unlike its immediate neighbours, the 2.917-acre site at 1306-1310 The Queensway enjoys a 'Mixed-Use Area' designation under Site and Area Specific Policy 455 of the Official Plan, opening up a host of possibilities for the land.

Aerial look at the site, image courtesy of CBRE Limited

Just seconds from the Gardiner Expressway, direct transit access to Kipling subway and GO stations, and offering over 300 feet of frontage each on The Queensway and Kipling Avenue, the site serves as a gateway to a neighbourhood in transition. It falls within the boundaries of the Queensway Business Improvement Area and is strategically positioned to extend The Queensway's sweeping development growth westwards. A short trip from Highway 427 and the variety of shops and restaurants at Sherway Gardens, the property is ideally located in an evolving community flush with new businesses, dining and entertainment options, and a growing population of families and young professionals.

CBRE Limited is accepting submissions for the property until 3 PM on November 14, 2018. More information about the site can be found at cbrecanada.com/1306thequeensway.

