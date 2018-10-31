| by Jack Landau |

Mid-rise development is bringing new housing to Queen Street East in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood, with a number of medium-density developments under construction, and more on the horizon. Between Booth and Logan Avenues, one of those buildings is a 7-storey condominium at 875 Queen East, soon to add 122 new units to the area.

We last checked in on the OFFICEArchitecture-designed project from Harhay Developments about a month ago, when the building's mid-rise form was becoming apparent, and the first panels of cladding had been installed. In the weeks since, forming has progressed up to the seventh and final residential level, soon to be followed by the mechanical penthouse that will bring the building to its final height.

Looking southwest to 875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Cladding installation has also made swift progress over the last few weeks. At the start of the month, window wall cladding with clear glazing and dark mullions had begun to enclose the second floor. Since then, cladding work has progressed up to the third floor.

Looking southeast to 875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Once construction wraps up next year, the building's residential component will be joined by a new home for the Red Door Family Shelter, a community organization that provides emergency housing for low-income families. This new space for the organization replaces their previous space in the Woodgreen Church, which was demolished to make way for construction.

875 Queen East, image courtesy of Harhay Developments

