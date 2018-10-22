| by Jack Landau |

After over four years of work that included demolition of an earlier building, Camrost-Felcorp's Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza has reached its final 40-storey height in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. Now standing 125 metres above the Avenue Road and Cumberland intersection, the WMZH Architects and IBI Group-designed tower is gradually being enclosed with a building envelope supplied by BVGlazing Systems.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Benito

The tower sets itself apart from surrounding high-rises with a flared upper section, the floorplate gradually increasing in size from the 34th to 40th floors. A combination of prefinished aluminum panels and window wall cladding is now enclosing this wedge-shaped volume, as the main building envelope continues to be installed.

Cladding on Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

The latest photos show that only three full levels await their cladding at the top of the tower. An aluminum-framed window wall system consisting of double-glazed vision glass, slender spandrel panels, and perforated aluminum vents are being installed on the most of the building, while a curtain wall system is being applied to the flared section. The mechanical penthouse and its pitched roofline will be clad in pre-finished architectural louvres.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Now entirely sold out, occupancy of the project's 363 condominium units begins in the new year. At ground level, retail will anchor the tower's base to the established Yorkville shopping district.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, image by Forum contributor Benito

