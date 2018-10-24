| by Jack Landau |

Over 3 years since the 2015 closure and demolition of The Guvernment/Kool Haus nightclub at Toronto's Queen's Quay and Lower Jarvis Street intersection, the mixed-use community being built out on its former footprint has made substantial progress. Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts is now home to a first phase 280,000 ft² condominium office complex known as 130 QQE—now being occupied—while work continues on the second phase block to the north, to be dominated by a pair of Giannone Petricone-designed condominium towers.

Daniels Waterfront viewed from the east, October 12th, image by Forum contributor Razz

Known as Lighthouse Towers, the 45-storey west tower and 35-storey east tower are in the process of rising from a shared 2-to-3-storey podium. When we last checked in just over a month ago, the west tower's 9th level and the east tower's 5th level were being formed. Forming continues upwards, and an additional two levels have risen for each tower in the weeks since.

Daniels Waterfront viewed from the east, October 12th, image by Forum contributor Razz

What is more significant since our last look is the cladding installation that has occurred on the north block's podium. The podium's 20-foot-high second level is being enclosed in a curtainwall glazing system with vertically-mounted metal fins, hugging the irregular slab edges of the building's base. The first panels of this curtainwall cladding were spotted earlier in the month at the base of the west tower, and now covers a large section of the second floor along Lower Jarvis Street.

Curtainwall cladding at the base of Lighthouse Tower West, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Views captured on Tuesday show these panels being hoisted into place with the assistance of a mobile crane on the third floor. Workers below pull the panel carefully into place via cables tethered to the glass with suction clamps.

Cladding being installed at the base of Lighthouse Tower West, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Glazing of the third floor has also started recently, in the form of a window wall in multiple tones of grey spandrel, clear glass, and mechanical louvres. These finishes will be largely surrounded by perforated metal balcony guards, which will help form the pattern of concentric circles advertised in pre-construction renderings. The higher-than normal third floor of both towers will be mostly for amenities, although there are a few residential suites on that level as well. A rooftop amenity terrace s located between the two towers.

Tower at the base of Lighthouse Tower West, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

