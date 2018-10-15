| by Craig White |

Bit by bit, the reconstruction of Union Station is coming together… it's just that no-one knows just when all parts will be complete.

There is no larger retrofit going on in Toronto than Union. Under construction for several years now, we've had the new York GO Concourse operating for two years now, but everything else remains to be completed. Next up is the food court under the York Concourse. Set for a November 21 opening, recent images shot from the concourse area above it show tables and chairs going in, with the edges of the specially made globular light fixtures showing. The food court is designed by Partisans for Union retail developer Osmington/Beauleigh, and being installed by PCL. It will have about a dozen new places to purchase a fast meal from once it opens in about 5 weeks' time, including both national chains and growing local independents.

The new food court's furniture going in, image by UT Forum contributor raptor

Just to the east of the York GO Concourse, most of the work in the VIA Concourse has been completed. A few more centimetres were found within the structure to give a little more height to the space, and new lighting fixtures hug the ceiling. Tiles covering the columns have been cleaned, while much work remains to complete the vitrine display cases that line the seating alcoves. Now, an analog clock face hangs from the ceiling with the numbers replaced by U N I O N S T A T I O N. For millennials who have a hard time reading analog clocks, the heritage design will at least make their confusion more amusing.

The VIA Concourse's new old clock, image by UT Forum contributor crs1026

To the east of the VIA Concourse, the Bay GO Concourse—the last below-tracks area that construction got going on—is also the furthest from completion. UT Forum contributors have been looking for any indications of progress though, as the contractor Bondfield has been dealing with well publicized financial issues of late. One such recent indication of work is that new lights in the ceiling of concourse—seen over the top of a temporary wall—were noticed turned on for the first time. One piece at a time…

Glimpses of recessed lighting in the ceiling of the Bay GO Concourse, image by UT Forum contributor mdrejhon

Upstairs under the Bush train shed, platforms are slowly being updated. The first of a complete replacement of the old low-res yellow dot matrix screens above the platforms were recently spotted: this HDTV screens will provide much more information about the departing trains than the current signs give.

New screens hang over platforms 10 and 11 in the train shed, image by UT Forum contributor drum118

There's more going on than we have just shown, but we will be back here in November when the food court opens, and to check on more of what's happening behind the scenes.