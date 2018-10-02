| by Craig White |

This past Saturday, Aoyuan Property Holdings, developers of M2M Condos at the Newtonbrook Plaza site on Yonge Street at Cummer Avenue in North York, hosted a block party for purchasers at the complex and anyone interested in it.

Part of the parking lot was greened to make space for the block party, image by Edward Skira

Parts of the aging plaza's parking lot went green as it was transformed into a pop-up park and community playground with real grass, cedar trees, and lawn games including life-sized Jenga, chess, and Connect 4.

The block party featured a healthy gourmet bbq, image by Edward Skira

Attendees of block party enjoyed a healthy gourmet bbq, and had the opportunity to take part in yoga, tai chi and stretch classes, along with a variety of activities tailored to families.

Yoga, tai chi and stretch classes were part of the festivities, image by Edward Skira

The pop-up park installation and free community event was held in advance of the construction process that will transform the plaza into a new mixed-use community. Aoyuan, with extensive development experience in China, integrates health and wellness amenities into its master-planned communities. Aoyuan chose the 8.6 acre Newtonbrook Plaza as the site for its introductory development in Toronto. The new community will include five residential condo towers with retail space pluss a daycare, community centre, and a new public park embedded within the broader master plan.

The office tower at the south end of the site is to come down soon, image by Edward Skira

The development will also include 180,000 sq. ft. of office space, more than replacing that from the 12-storey office tower on the site which is soon to come down. The plan for the new community designed by Wallman Architects puts taller buildings along Yonge Street while dropping in height towards the east, and a new park that will create a active, green buffer between M2M and the established low-rise community beyond it. Landscaping throughout the M2M development is being designed by Ferris + Associates Inc.

A glass model of M2M Condos was on display at the block party, image by Edward Skira

