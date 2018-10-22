| by Jack Landau |

Under construction since early 2017, CentreCourt's 411 Church has been gradually rising in Downtown Toronto on Church north of Carlton since forming rose above grade just shy of one year ago. In just over 11 months, the IBI Group-designed condominium tower has risen 38 storeys, and with work now underway on the mechanical penthouse, the tower's topping out at 122 metres/400 feet is imminent.

Looking south to 411 Church Street, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

The project has grown significantly since our last update in late August, when forming for the 28th floor was underway. In the two months since, the final 10 residential levels have taken shape, and the mechanical level now being formed above marks the building's final floor. The first elements of formwork for this floor are now visible, as concrete is poured to form the initial walls and columns of the final level.

Aerial view of 411 Church Street, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Cladding installation has also made a fair bit of progress since our last update, when the tower's cladding reached as high as the 17th floor. An additional dozen floors have since been enclosed, with the tower cladding now stretching up to the 29th floor. This window wall cladding is now being joined by a combination of white slab-edge coverings, balcony guards, and dividers, working together to form the first signs of the building's distinctive honeycomb-like cells for the balconies.

Podium of 411 Church Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

The honeycomb effect is already becoming apparent along the podium elevations, and will continue up the length of the tower's north and south facades. The more slender east and west facades feature a simpler aesthetic, currently being finished in full-pane window wall panels accented by horizontal white slab edge covers.

411 Church Street, image courtesy of CentreCourt Developments

