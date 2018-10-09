| by Craig White |

Picasso, a sculpted 39-storey condo in Toronto's Entertainment District that was completed a couple of years ago, has become a landmark in the area for the bold red accents it adds to the local skyline. It is now getting a neighbour at close quarters on its west side.

Looking southeast to Picasso from across Queen Street, image by UT Forum contributor ponyboy

330 Richmond is now under construction immediately beside Picasso, mid-block on the north side of the road between John and Peter streets. Developed by Greenpark and designed by Core Architects, 330 Richmond will rise to 25 storeys when complete, with its upper storeys terracing towards on the north side so as to limit its shadowing of the Queen West shopping strip to the north.

Looking northeast to 330 Richmond from across Peter Street, image by Core Architects

Work is currently underway on the fifth floor of the 10-storey podium, with the sixth floor slab soon to be poured. The building will contain 311 condo suites when complete, divided amongst 12 bachelor, 238 one bedroom, 58 two bedroom, and 3 three bedrooms units. There will be retail at ground level at the west end of the building. A porte cochère at the east end of the building will lead to a 5 level underground garage with space for 212 vehicles.

Looking northeast to 330 Richmond from across Peter Street, image by UT Forum contributor Red Mars

330 Richmond West should open late next year.