| by Jack Landau |

The early 2018 demolition of a former Toronto Beer Store location just north of Avenue Road and Lawrence was the first sign of activity on Avenue & Park condos by Stafford Developments and Greybrook Realty Partners. Over the past several weeks, the early stages of work have been progressing for the 7-storey, IBI Group-designed luxury development, and construction has now been officially underway for just over a month.

Looking west across Avenue Road to Avenue & Park site, image by Jack Landau

The project celebrated its construction start with a ground breaking ceremony attended by the Stafford and Greybrook team and local Ward 16 councilor Christin Carmichael Greb back on August 15th, and it's been full steam ahead ever since.

Ground breaking at Avenue & Park, image via Greybrook Realty Partners

Shoring rigs and concrete trucks are now on site working on the below-grade retaining walls that will support the upcoming excavation. Once the shoring system is in place, crews will excavate down two levels before work can begin on the foundations and the underground garage. Once complete, the two underground levels are set to contain 88 parking spaces in a mix of 65 residential spaces, 7 visitor spaces, and 16 commercial spaces.

Looking north across Avenue Road to Avenue & Park site, image by Jack Landau

The completed development will introduce just 36 luxury units to the neighbourhood, while the former Beer Store's Avenue Road presence will be replaced with a new 725 m2 "Beer Boutique"—an upscale offshoot of The Beer Store—which will have its entrance at the north end of the Avenue Road frontage.

Shoring at Avenue & Park site, image by Jack Landau

We will keep you updated as construction progresses. In the meantime, more information is available in our database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread.