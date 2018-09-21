| by Jack Landau |

As marketing kicks into gear for Wonder, new condos from Graywood Developments and the Alterra Group of Companies in Toronto's Riverside area, new details of plans to celebrate the former use of the building when it was Brown’s Breads and the Weston Bakery are now public. We have already taken a look at the adaptation of the former bakery's façades into the 8-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed reworking of the site; now we know there will be more of its heritage incorporated within.

Wonder Condos, image courtesy of Alterra/Graywood

A new planning document from GBCA Architects covering the building's heritage retention plan offers a look at how some of the former bakery's moveable industrial artifacts will be incorporated into the building's TACT Architecture-designed interiors. Artifacts will be spread across the interiors, with a pair of graphic/textual panels to be placed on the exterior to provide context; one to be mounted at the corner of Eastern and Logan avenues, and the second placed to the north on the Logan Avenue elevation.

Some of the preserved artifacts in Wonder Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

Several objects and bits of apparatus will be salvaged during the building's partial demolition, and will live on within the new development's common areas and amenity spaces, according to a floorplan in the heritage retention document.

Location of preserved artifacts in Wonder Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

Also found in the document is a rendering that offers a first glimpse of the condo lobby. Mounted above the concierge desk, industrial fan enclosures salvaged from the building will be the first artifacts to greet residents and visitors. Also be visible to passersby on the street, one of the two interpretive panels to be fixed to the exterior will describe the heritage pieces.

Lobby, Wonder Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

