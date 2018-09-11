| by Jack Landau |

At a time when Toronto urbanism feels under attack from some politicians, the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Toronto is asking the public a fitting question: "What does Toronto Urbanism mean to you?" A four-day campaign kicked off yesterday, asking the public to post on Instagram or Twitter, answering the question using the #TorontoUrbanism hashtag for their chance to win.

Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Ottawan

A ticket to ULI's 2018 Symposium is being awarded to a different winner on each day of the campaign, which runs through September 14th. The Symposium is set to take place on November 7th at the Evergreen Brickworks, and will include a keynote speech from Richard Florida, tours of buildings across the region, and the opportunity to meet and connect with fellow urbanists.

A brief video from ULI Toronto Executive Director, Richard Joy, offers a rundown of the type of issues the organization is seeking out the public's opinions on.

