With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up August 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Promenade Mall Redevelopment Plan Submitted to Vaughan

Promenade Mall revitalization, image via submission to City of Vaughan

August's hottest news story covered a newly-proposed multi-phase revitalization project for Promenade Mall in Vaughan, while our second-most read article featured striking new bridges that have been proposed in Toronto's Port Lands area.

2. Eye-Catching Port Lands Bridges in the Works for Villiers Island

3. Renderings Reveal Details for CIBC Square’s Elevated Park

4. Brookfield Announces Go-Ahead for Bay Adelaide Centre North

5. Design Progress on Controversial Scarborough Subway Extension

6. SmartTrack Advances to the Next Stage, But...

7. Yukon Striker: Record-Breaking Coaster Coming to Wonderland

8. City of Toronto and Cresford Settle on Zoning for YSL Residences

9. Excavation Growing for “The One” at Yonge and Bloor

10. Vaughan Centre PwC Tower Topped Out and Enclosed

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The Well

The Well, image courtesy of Diamond Corp/RioCan/Allied/Tridel/Woodbourne

Our most popular database file in August was that of The Well, owing much its popularity to recent progress at the enormous Spadina and Front construction site. Our second most popular database file was the first phase of Sugar Wharf Condominiums, part of the ongoing redevelopment of the waterfront LCBO Lands.

2. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

3. Promenade Mall Revitalization

4. The One

5. YSL Residences

6. CIBC Square

7. Pinnacle One Yonge

8. 19 Duncan

9. Residences of 488 University Avenue

10. Prime Condos

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

CIBC Square took the title for September's most popular Forum thread, as several contributors submitted photos of the future office tower's rising elevator core. In second place, The Well captured plenty of attention as below-grade forming continues on the office tower, and cranes were raised for the first two residential towers.

2. The Well

3. Residences of 488 University

4. Ten York Street

5. 1 Yorkville

6. Pinnacle One Yonge

7. The One

8. 16 York

9. 33 Yorkville Avenue

10. Wellesley on the Park

