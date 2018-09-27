| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back almost 4 years for a southwest-facing view from King and Church streets in Downtown Toronto. In October 2014, a temporary presentation centre at the intersection's southwest corner was coming down to make way for Sixty Colborne, a 25-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium development from Freed Developments and Carttera Private Equities. The L Tower's distinctive roofline was visible in the distance, soon to be obscured by the new development.

Looking southwest from King and Church, October 2014, image by Forum contributor scamander24

The same angle in September 2018 shows the nearly-complete Sixty Colborne dominating the intersection, and blocking the L Tower from view. The grid of copper-coloured aluminum frames and a podium massing that meets the height of adjacent heritage buildings to the west combine to offer a modern spin on the surrounding context. To the right of the tower, the 2018 view also includes Concert Properties' 58-storey 88 Scott Street, standing 204 metres on the skyline.

Looking southwest from King and Church, September 2018, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!