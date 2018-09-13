| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes a look at three years of change at Toronto's Avenue and Bloor intersection. Back in August 2015, during that year's Open Streets TO celebration, a west-facing view along Bloor Street from Avenue Road included the then under-construction Exhibit Residences. The 32-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed condo tower stood 17 storeys at the time the photo below was captured, with the first row of balcony cladding visible near the tower base.

Facing west on Bloor Street from Avenue, 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Returning to the scene three years later during August 2018's Open Streets TO, the completed Exhibit Residences' striking high contrast, stacked box aesthetic complements the ROM's Michael Lee-Chin Crystal across the street to the south. Another big change can be seen to the right of the image, where ground-level hoarding and missing windows represent progress on the Park Hyatt Renovation that has since started. KPMB Architects and ERA Architects have designed that luxury rental residential conversion and hotel update project for Oxford Properties Group.

Facing west on Bloor Street from Avenue, 2018, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!