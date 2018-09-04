| by Jack Landau |

The Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood in Midtown Toronto is experiencing a significant growth spurt, with several towers proposed and under-construction bringing increased residential density to the area in the coming years. Four blocks east of Yonge Street, Lillian Street south of Eglinton will soon be home to three new residential towers that are simultaneously under construction at Soudan Street; a two-tower rental development called Lillian Park, and a condominium tower known as Distinction Condos.

Lillian Park (L) and Distinction Condos (R), images via submission to City of Toronto

We last checked in on the pair of developments back in June, when Lillian Park's towers had just begun to rise above grade, and excavation was just getting started for Distinction Condos. In the several weeks since our last update, both projects have progressed quite a bit. Shiplake and Collecdev's Lillian Park has made the most noticeable progress, with forming now reaching as high as the east tower's 17th floor.

Lillian Park rising, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

As forming progresses, the first signs of exterior finishes are hinting at the project's design by Kohn Shnier Architects with SMV Architects and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects. Panels of precast concrete with a white brick finish offer a modern take on the site's Tower-in-the-Park context, helping to form a dialogue between the existing tower on the same property to the north, and the new rental towers. Upon completion, Lillian Park's 26 and 28-storey towers will add another 564 new rental suites to the neighbourhood.

Cladding at Lillian Park, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

Across the street to the east, a deep pit has been excavated at the site of Lash Group Of Companies' Distinction Condos following the completion of shoring work back in May. In the coming weeks, we expect to see the first signs of forming begin for the four-level underground garage that will serve the 19-storey, Giannone Petricone Associates-designed condominium development above. Upon completion, Distinction will add 160 condominium units to the area.

Excavation for Distinction Condos, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

Additional information and images can be found in our database files for the two projects, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.