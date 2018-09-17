| by Jack Landau |

We last checked in on construction of The Daniels Corporation's DuEast Condominiums back in July, when the first tower crane was erected for the Core Architects-designed project at Dundas and Sumach in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. In the almost two months since then, forming has progressed for the 11 and 29-storey towers' below-grade area, while a second crane has now joined the mix.

Second crane being installed at DuEast site, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The crane was assembled in sections, which were individually hoisted into place with the assistance of a mobile crane parked just east of the excavated pit. In the image below, we can see the crane's counter jib being hoisted and attached to the crane's mast, with two jib sections still below on the flatbed truck awaiting their respective turns to be hoisted and bolted into place.

Second crane being installed at DuEast site, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The second crane will advance the ongoing forming for the complex's three-level underground garage. The lowest level, P3, is already well underway, with most of the west half of the level's walls and columns in place. The second crane will now help to form the east half of the footprint, with the speed of work expected to increase gradually in the coming weeks.

Forming for DuEast's below-grade levels, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Forming of the underground is expected to continue for another few months before construction reaches street level. This milestone will be followed by the rise of the podium that will link the 29-storey, 318-unit condo tower to the west with the 11-storey, 119-unit boutique mid-rise to the east.

DuEast Condominiums, including Boutique East Residences on the right, image courtesy of Daniels

