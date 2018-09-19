| by Jack Landau |

A planning application for a tower-in-the-park infill proposal in Toronto's Weston area seeks approval to build in the green space next to a 1970s-built 23-storey apartment tower just to the northwest of the Black Creek Drive and Trethewey intersection. Updated recently, the resubmitted rezoning application by First Gulf at 15 Martha Eaton Way now looks for a little more density than did the initial proposal from the end of 2017.

Aerial view looking northwest to 15 Martha Eaton Way, image via submission to City of Toronto

The updated Turner Fleischer Architects-designed proposal responds to comments and concerns laid out by City staff in the months following the initial rezoning application. As a result, the width of the proposed building has been reduced, widening the views from the existing building to Trethewey Drive. Correspondingly, the building's height has been increased from a proposed 8 storeys to 10 storeys, now measuring 35.25 metres to the top of a mechanical penthouse level.

Initial submission, aerial view looking northwest to 15 Martha Eaton Way, image via submission to City of Toronto

The massing changes nearly cancel each other out in regards to total density, with only one additional unit included in the updated proposal, increasing from 155 rental units to 156. These are proposed in a mix of 51 one-bedroom units (33% of total) with average sizes of 61 m2, 86 two-bedroom units (55% of total) with average sizes of 84 m2, and 19 three-bedroom units (12% of total) with average sizes of 99 m2.

Looking east on Trethewey Drive to 15 Martha Eaton Way, image via submission to City of Toronto

Updated architectural plans with the resubmission include a list of materials planned for the building exterior including a contrasting pattern of light and dark-tinted precast concrete panels framing a window wall system.

Looking west to 15 Martha Eaton Way, image via submission to City of Toronto

