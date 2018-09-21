| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a creative view of two condominium towers in Toronto's Yonge and College area. Submitted by Forum contributor Tarazet, this black and white shot features YC and Karma Condos reflecting off of the glass exterior of 777 Bay Street's College Street frontage.

YC and Karma Condos reflecting off of 777 Bay, image by Forum contributor Tarazet

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.