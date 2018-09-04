| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from Club Encore, the upper-level residential amenity space at Westlake Encore in Toronto's Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood. This southwest-facing view from Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie shows some of the neighbourhood's high-rise density.

High-rise density in Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.