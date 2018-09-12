| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Ten York Street's new roofline lighting feature, which has added another illuminated crown to Toronto's skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor Dustin William, this view shows off the new lighting feature's impact on the South Core skyline as residents occupy the newly-completed 65-storey condominium tower.

Ten York and the South Core skyline, image by Forum contributor Dustin William

