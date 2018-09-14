| by Jack Landau |

Today’s Photo of the Day features a view of tall ship Kajama exiting Toronto Harbour via the Eastern Gap. Submitted to our Ten York thread by Forum contributor skycandy, this drone-captured shot shows the three-masted harbour cruise ship set against the city skyline.

Kajama exiting Toronto Harbour via the Eastern Gap, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.