| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a silhouetted view of the Toronto skyline, captured from a high-rise in the Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this northwest-facing view captures brilliant sunset colours over the city.

Sunset over Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

