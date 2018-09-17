| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a southeast-facing view over Toronto's South Core neighbourhood, captured from the CN Tower. Submitted by Forum contributor indiglonavin, this shot shows the 65-storey Ten York adding to the area's skyline as the condominium tower wraps up construction.

South Core viewed from the CN Tower, image by Forum contributor indiglonavin

