| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the new Regent Park Athletic Grounds in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this drone-captured view shows a central artificial turf soccer field flanked by a basketball court, a skating rink, and landscaping.

Regent Park Athletic Grounds, image by Forum contributor skycandy

