| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a creative panoramic aerial view from above Corktown Common, a park in Toronto's West Don Lands area. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this view's extreme distortion makes the city appear as a tiny planet.

View from above Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

