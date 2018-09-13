Today's Photo of the Day features a creative panoramic aerial view from above Corktown Common, a park in Toronto's West Don Lands area. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this view's extreme distortion makes the city appear as a tiny planet.

Photo of the Day, Toronto skyline, Corktown CommonView from above Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.