| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto captured from the St James Town neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor Flint, this southwest-facing view is framed by high-rise apartment towers, looking on towards the Downtown skyline.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Flint

