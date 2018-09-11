| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows off a dramatic sunset witnessed over Toronto this past weekend. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this colourful view includes the silhouettes of various notable buildings, including the clock tower at Old City Hall, and the under-construction Massey Tower.

Sunset view of Toronto, image by Forum contributor Razz

