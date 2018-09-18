| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto captured from Centre Island. Submitted by Forum contributor GabrielHurl, this shot faces north at sunset, showing the King Blue Condos development rising into skyline views. The two-tower development can be seen peeking out from above the Rogers Centre in the image below.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor GabrielHurl

