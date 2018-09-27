| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Grange Park, captured by rendering studio Norm Li during a recent flyover of Toronto. This bird's-eye view shows the park's high-profile surroundings, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, OCAD U's Sharp Centre for Design, and Form Condos.

Aerial view of Grange Park and surroundings, image by Forum contributor Norm Li

