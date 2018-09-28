| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a southwest-facing sunset view of Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this shot is centred on the topped-out YC Condos, with 411 Church Street visible on the left, rising towards a height of 38 storeys.

Toronto at sunset, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.