| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto, captured via drone from above the lake. This spherical view by Forum contributor skycandy presents the city and surrounding nature as its own planet, which would naturally be placed at the centre of its universe.

Planet Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.