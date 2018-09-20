| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville skyline, captured by Forum contributor UrbanLurker. This view faces north from an elevated position on St. Joseph Street, west of Yonge, showing the collection of condominium and office towers that stand tall over the neighbourhood.

Facing north to the Bloor-Yorkville skyline, image by Forum contributor UrbanLurker

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.