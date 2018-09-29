| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the Aga Khan Museum, the Ismaili Centre, and public park at Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton in Toronto. Captured by rendering studio Norm Li during a recent flyover of Toronto, this bird's-eye view shows the 2014-completed complex and its surrounding context.

Aga Khan Museum and Park, image by Forum contributor Norm Li

