| by Jack Landau |

It was just over a year ago that an application for Site Plan Approval submitted to the City of Toronto offered a first glimpse of a townhome complex proposed for Kingston Road just west of Birchmount Road in Scarborough. In the time since, the project from Core Development Group has been refined, and new renderings offer a fresh look at the project dubbed Birchcliff Urban Towns.

Birchcliff Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

The project will bring 52 three-storey townhomes to the Birch Cliff neighbourhood from which it draws its name. Featuring architecture by RAW Design, the project would be built with frontages on both Kingston Road and Birchcliff Avenue.

Birchcliff Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

Birchcliff Urban Towns would form a U-shape around a central courtyard and outdoor amenity space for residents of the development. A rendering of the outdoor space shows a mix of trees and lighting, while wood and concrete finishes underfoot complement the natural tones of the townhome exteriors.

Courtyard at Birchcliff Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

The materials legend shows a primary exterior expression mixing dark ironspot brick and Oko skin panels with sandstone hue. The cladding plan also includes clear glazing, metal spandrel panels, and exposed concrete finishes.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.